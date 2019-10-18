Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stake Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,294 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Rattler Midstream worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

In other Rattler Midstream news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTLR shares. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74. Rattler Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.