Rapids (RPD) Trading Down 16.6% This Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Rapids token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $803,207.00 and $2,214.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00227770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.01108542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,716,539,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,894,951,666 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.