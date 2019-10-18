Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

RARX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.30 and a quick ratio of 15.30. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $106,709.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $267,629.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $215,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,475 shares of company stock worth $1,402,939 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after buying an additional 886,583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

