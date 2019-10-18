Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on QUOT. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $727.29 million, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.03. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,708.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $61,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,815 shares of company stock worth $165,884. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 138.6% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,062,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 616,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after buying an additional 231,429 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 325.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 228,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 174,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.