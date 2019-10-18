QunQun (QUN) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $32.15 and $24.43. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $328,043.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043626 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.48 or 0.06054522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00043072 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 649,872,788 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

