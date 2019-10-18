Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,667 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Quidel were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,764,000 after buying an additional 250,095 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Quidel by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Quidel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Quidel by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 174,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 109,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,023,000 after buying an additional 173,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $70.31.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QDEL. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Karen Gibson sold 4,527 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67,515.00, for a total transaction of $305,640,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,580,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Buechler sold 4,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total transaction of $275,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,256.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,150 shares of company stock valued at $314,041,420. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.