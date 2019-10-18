Qudian (NYSE:QD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Qudian Inc. provides online consumer finance platforms primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. The Company offers cash credit products which include funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. Qudian Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

QD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Qudian in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qudian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

NYSE:QD opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. Qudian has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Qudian had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qudian will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 8.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Qudian by 47.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Qudian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Qudian by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Qudian by 30.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

