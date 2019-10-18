Quanta Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $1,229.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00043463 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.34 or 0.06074519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042459 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

