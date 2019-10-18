Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Receives $43.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $42.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 132,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,624. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 927,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 27.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.