Quant Market Cap Tops $68.99 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $5.71 or 0.00071873 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $68.99 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00396395 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012543 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009084 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001516 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

