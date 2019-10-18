QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.