Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $163.61 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00021350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Livecoin, Liqui and Gate.io. Qtum has a market capitalization of $163.61 million and $157.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000297 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,849,448 coins and its circulating supply is 96,099,428 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io, CoinEx, Binance, Kucoin, LBank, BCEX, ZB.COM, Iquant, CoinEgg, Liqui, Exrates, Bitbns, Huobi, DigiFinex, BitForex, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Livecoin, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Coinone, DragonEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Allcoin, Coinnest, BigONE, Bibox, EXX, HBUS, Coinsuper, OKEx, Bithumb, GOPAX, Ovis, ABCC, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Crex24, Liquid, Bleutrade and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

