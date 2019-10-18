QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.56

QNB Corp (OTCMKTS:QNBC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and traded as high as $38.25. QNB shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 3,273 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.55.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter.

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

