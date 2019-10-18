QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $307,459.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $307,459.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00228485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.01147323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089486 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinnest, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

