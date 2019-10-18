QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.89. QCR reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.76 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. QCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

QCR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 109,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

In other QCR news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QCR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 438,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 371,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in QCR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

