Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Petroleum Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

