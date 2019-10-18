Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup Increased by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Campbell Soup in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $48.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 232,463 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $759,087.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

