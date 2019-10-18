Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) Lowered by Analyst

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SemGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for SemGroup’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on SemGroup from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on SemGroup from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SemGroup from $10.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

SEMG opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 1.59. SemGroup has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $674.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $93,720,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 31.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 16.4% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 12,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 135,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

