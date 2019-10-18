Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PE. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $24.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.36.

PE opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 80.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,483,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 571,136 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

