Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of KNX opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $58,091.04. Also, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $156,892.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,940,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,181 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

