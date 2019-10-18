Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. Reduced by Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for DexCom in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $158.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.70 and a beta of 0.66. DexCom has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $178.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $175,751.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,497 shares of company stock worth $14,684,615. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.