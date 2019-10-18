Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $3.92 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

