Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Alliance Data Systems Co. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.08.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

NYSE:ADS opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $116.68 and a 12 month high of $223.76. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.46.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,871,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

