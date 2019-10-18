Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $77.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments increased its position in ONEOK by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.