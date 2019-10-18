Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Lowered by Analyst

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRZO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $703.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.13. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $78,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,994,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,201,000 after acquiring an additional 277,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,939,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,471,000 after acquiring an additional 245,626 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,111,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,689 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,193,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

