Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) One Day Volume Tops $93.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for $33.49 or 0.00421545 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $93.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00226853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.01131283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089597 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,766 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

