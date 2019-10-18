PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $582,024.00 and $37,986.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00229323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.01134233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029811 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089690 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,891,559 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

