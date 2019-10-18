Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.57. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

