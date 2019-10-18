Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Trading Down 4.7%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 506,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,166,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,958 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

