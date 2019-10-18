ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.43

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.43 and traded as high as $29.33. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 51,601 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QID. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

