ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $42.47, approximately 211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Short MidCap 400 stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 12.51% of ProShares Short MidCap 400 worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Short MidCap 400

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

