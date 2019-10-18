ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.99

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.99 and traded as high as $26.36. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 2,400 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.64% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

