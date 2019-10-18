Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In related news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

