Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Prologis by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Prologis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

In other news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

