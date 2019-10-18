Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRGS. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Progress Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Progress Software by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.