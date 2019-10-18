Professional Planning Purchases Shares of 13,036 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. CVS Health comprises about 0.9% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.