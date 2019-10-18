Professional Planning Has $4.60 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Professional Planning decreased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 4.9% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $415.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

Shares of BA traded down $18.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,336,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,753. The firm has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.34 and a 200-day moving average of $362.59. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

