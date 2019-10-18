Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.3% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 130,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 317,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,995,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

