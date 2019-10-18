Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Shares Gap Down to $29.91

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.68, but opened at $29.91. Principia Biopharma shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 2,180,000 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRNB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The firm has a market cap of $753.48 million and a P/E ratio of 54.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leaf Ventures Ii L.P. New sold 300,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $3,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

