Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Trading Up 0.2%

Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.03 and last traded at $40.00, approximately 4,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 27,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 235.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $298,000.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Edge Active Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Edge Active Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.