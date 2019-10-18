Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Premier by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Premier by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of PINC opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.69 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $111,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $416,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.