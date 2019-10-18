Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $795.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $56.00 target price on Preferred Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.