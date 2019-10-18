Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.67. 42,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

