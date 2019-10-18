Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APTS. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE APTS opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $646.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $113.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.58 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 172,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 76,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 339,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

