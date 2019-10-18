Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS PEYE remained flat at $$1.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894. Precision Optics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.
Precision Optics Company Profile
Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.