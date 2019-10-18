Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS PEYE remained flat at $$1.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894. Precision Optics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

