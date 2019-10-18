Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Position in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,340,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 976,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. 43,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,985. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Avon Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $64,248.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

Avon Products Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

