Poseidon Network Market Capitalization Hits $5.90 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $83,082.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00248297 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001325 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Poseidon Network is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,118,698,878 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

Poseidon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

