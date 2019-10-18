Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $840,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp. and changed its name to Portofino Resources Inc in March 2012. Portofino Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

