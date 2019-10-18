Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at $483,735.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.15.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

