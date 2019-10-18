PopularCoin (POP) Reaches Market Cap of $85,878.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market cap of $85,878.00 and $12.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00668864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00088853 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013218 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,970,870,144 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.